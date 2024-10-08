The highly anticipated film, War 2, from the YRF Spy Universe, is set to release in 2025, featuring renowned actors Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr. The film began production in February 2024 and has been shot at various international locations.

Insiders reveal that Aditya Chopra and Ayan Mukerji have envisioned War 2 as a major action spectacle in Indian cinema, introducing innovative action sequences. The sequel retains the core essence of War but is reportedly more intense and filled with raw action. Viewers can expect to be captivated from the start, with Hrithik Roshan's sword fight sequence being a highlight.

While a significant portion of War 2 has already been filmed, Pinkvilla reports that Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr. are preparing for the film's climax, scheduled to be shot from November 2024. The climax promises to be a grand affair, with scenes being filmed in Mumbai and at a yet-to-be-disclosed location.

The climax shoot is expected to span 20 days. Hrithik Roshan is currently in preparation mode, adhering to a specific health regimen to ensure agility and strength for the demanding action scenes. His training includes strength, speed-based, and plyometric exercises, tailored for the hand-to-hand combat required in the climax.