The YRF Spy Universe, which is home to some of the greatest names in Indian cinema history, is expanding day by day. With the War franchise, Aditya Chopra is ready to take things to the next level after pulling off one of the greatest casting coups of the contemporary period.

A new report now suggests that Hrithik Roshan will face South Superstar NTR Jr. in War 2 in a gory fight that will feature heart-pounding action scenes that audiences will remember for years to come. By the close of this year, Ayan Mukerji will begin shooting the movie.

Under the condition of secrecy, a trade source verified the news to Pinkvilla, saying, "Yes, the information is 100 percent accurate. In War 2, NTR Jr. and Hrithik Roshan will face off in a massive combat adventure. Their intellectual duel and brutal confrontation will be an action show worth seeing on a large screen".

"With A-list actors from the Northern and Southern cinema industries, War 2 is now a true-blue pan-Indian production. Aditya Chopra's decision allows War 2 to speak to the broadest audience possible for a Hindi film while also increasing the movie's box office potential. Due to the existence of NTR Jr., the adored young tiger in the South, the region should come alive and connect even more".

After Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), War (2019), Pathaan (2022), and the soon-to-be-released Tiger 3, War 2 is the sixth movie in the YRF Spy Universe. (2023). The movie will continue the story from Tiger 3 and be followed by Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's dramatic showdown in Tiger vs. Pathaan. For those who don't know, War, starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, was the highest-grossing movie of the year, earning over Rs 300 crore in India and becoming a hit at the box office.