The internet is ablaze with anticipation over the highly anticipated teaser for "The Great Indian Kapil Show," which teases the return of Sunil Grover's beloved character Guthi. A preview of the hilarity between Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover when they rejoin on TV following their well-publicized feud can be seen in the trailer.

The trailer was released on Netflix. The host, Kapil Sharma, introduces himself and the show as soon as the video starts. As the concert went on, a number of visitors were visible, such as Aamir Khan, Parineeti Chopra, Diljit Dosanjh, Rohit Sharma, and Ranbir Kapoor together with his mother Neetu Kapoor and sister. Furthermore, the teaser shows how Kapil Sharma attempted to ridicule his well-known altercation with Sunil Grover.

The trailer caption reads, “It’s time to laugh like never before! because the gang is back and this time.. hum international jaa rahe hain! TRAILER Out Now! #TheGreatIndianKapilShow streaming from 30th March, every Saturday at 8pm only on Netflix.” As soon as the trailer was released, fans were seen reacting to it. One of them wrote, “In this stressful life, we need Kapil Sharma’s show.” Thank you, team. Another wrote, “Aamir khan aagaya kapil sharma show main first time or kya reh gaya dekhna abhi toh 2024 start hua hai.”

After portraying the well-known fictitious characters Gutthi and Dr. Mashoor Gulati on The Kapil Sharma Show, Sunil Grover rose to fame. However, everyone was taken aback when he abruptly left TKSS in 2018 due to a significant falling out with Kapil Sharma. After finishing a concert in Australia, the two actor-comedians got into a fight on a trip back to Mumbai.

Ace comedian Kapil Sharma recently made headlines with his statement – ‘Ghar Badla Hai, Parivaar Nahi’ as Netflix announced a partnership and a laughter extravaganza with him. He was seen with his OG gang Archana Puran Singh and fan-favorites Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and Rajiv Thakur, tickling our funny bone with their comic timing. But somehow this coterie also featured Sunil Grover to viewers pleasant surprise. And now, a promotional teaser of the show is out and fans can’t keep calm!