Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela recently visited the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, Assam. Known for her notable talent and popularity, Rautela, who is among Forbes India's most followed Indian celebrities, chose the ancient temple for her spiritual retreat.

The temple is dedicated to the goddess Kamakhya. The visit was a part of her spiritual journey and preparation for the upcoming year.

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She shared snippets of her visit on social media, where she was seen in traditional attire, performing pooja rituals and praying for blessings for the forthcoming year.

The fact that Urvashi chose to visit the hallowed Kamakhya Temple chunni and wore elaborate clothing was a noteworthy feature of her visit. The vivid and elaborately carved chunni represented a close relationship with the divine.

In addition to wishing for her own success, Urvashi prayed at the temple for ongoing wealth as a result of her year-long run of hit albums and performances.

Urvashi Rautela, who is well-known for her adaptability and constant commitment to her work, never fails to win people over on and off screen. Her trip to the Kamakhya Temple is evidence of the persistent custom of looking outside of the entertainment business for inspiration and consolation in the spiritual world.