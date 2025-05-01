Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025 at the Jio World Convention Centre on Thursday, setting the tone for what is being billed as a major push to position India as a global powerhouse in media, entertainment, and digital innovation.

Describing the event as a "global platform that belongs to every artist and creator," PM Modi emphasised the summit's role in connecting talent from across the world. “Today, artists, innovators, investors, and policymakers from more than 100 nations have gathered under one roof. We are laying the foundation for a global ecosystem of talent and creativity,” he said during his keynote address.

Held under the theme “Connecting Creators, Connecting Countries,” the four-day summit integrates cinema, streaming, gaming, animation, artificial intelligence, immersive tech (AVGC-XR), and more. Its central ambition: to help unlock a $50 billion opportunity for India’s media and entertainment industry by 2029.

India’s cultural reach featured prominently in the Prime Minister’s address. “In recent years, Indian cinema has succeeded in carrying the spirit of India to the farthest corners of the world,” he said. Referencing major cinematic moments from Raj Kapoor’s influence in Russia to RRR’s Oscars win, Modi called India's creative legacy a global force. “Whether it’s Guru Dutt’s poetic cinema, AR Rahman’s musical rhythms, or Rajamouli’s epic storytelling, these narratives have touched the hearts of millions.”

A major highlight is the inaugural Global Media Dialogue (GMD), which brings together ministers and officials from 25 countries to discuss international collaboration in content creation, technology, and regulation.

Business opportunities are front and centre at the WAVES Bazaar, a digital marketplace featuring over 6,100 buyers, 5,200 sellers, and 2,100 creative projects. The platform is designed to connect global creators and investors in real time, with a focus on scale and speed.

PM Modi is also scheduled to visit Creatosphere, an exhibition spotlighting top talent from the government’s 32 “Create in India Challenges” that drew over one lakh participants. The Bharat Pavilion, another key attraction, showcases India’s diverse storytelling traditions and emerging tech capabilities.

The summit kicked off with a cultural showcase at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. Actor Shah Rukh Khan opened the ceremony with a welcome address, while singer Shreya Ghoshal set the tone with a live performance. The event also featured a 50-piece orchestra led by Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravaani.

WAVES 2025 will host more than 10,000 delegates from over 90 countries, including 1,000 creators and representatives from over 300 companies and 350 startups. The schedule includes 42 plenary sessions, 39 breakout discussions, and 32 masterclasses covering broadcasting, OTT, immersive tech, and digital innovation.

Notable Indian film stars such as Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Rajinikanth are also expected to participate in various sessions over the next few days.