Wayne Osmond, a key member of the iconic sibling group the Osmonds, has passed away at 73. He died on Wednesday in Salt Lake City after suffering a massive stroke, as confirmed by his brother Merrill Osmond on Facebook. Merrill shared that he was able to say his goodbyes at the hospital before Wayne's peaceful passing.

The Osmond family released a heartfelt statement, saying, "Wayne Osmond, beloved husband and father, passed away peacefully last night surrounded by his loving wife and five children. His legacy of faith, music, love, and laughter has touched countless lives worldwide. He would want everyone to know that the gospel of Jesus Christ is true, that families are forever, and that banana splits are the best dessert. We love him and will miss him dearly."

Donny Osmond also paid tribute on X, remembering Wayne as "the ultimate optimist." He wrote, "Wayne brought so much light, laughter, and love to everyone who knew him, especially me. I’m sure I speak for all of us siblings when I say we were fortunate to have him as a brother."

Wayne, known for his baritone voice, started his musical journey with his brothers Alan, Merrill, and Jay as the Osmond Brothers. The group began performing at their LDS church in Ogden, Utah, before gaining popularity as a barbershop quartet. Their big break came when they were discovered at Disneyland and later, made their television debut on The Andy Williams Show in 1962, where they became regulars.

Wayne faced significant health challenges throughout his life. As a child, he battled a brain tumour and later survived ependymoma, a rare and fatal childhood cancer. In a 2004 interview with Coping With Cancer magazine, Wayne shared his journey through cancer treatment, losing his hair from radiation, and continuing to perform despite the odds. "I'm glad I got cancer," he said, reflecting on how it deepened his gratitude for life and strengthened his bond with his wife, Kathy.

His health struggles didn’t end there. Wayne lost most of his hearing due to cancer treatment and suffered a major stroke in 2012. Despite these challenges, his resilience and optimism remained unwavering.

Wayne Osmond’s legacy as a musician and a fighter lives on, leaving a lasting impact on fans and loved ones alike.