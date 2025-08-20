Weasleys take shape: Young actors revealed for HBO’s Harry Potter series

Excitement is building for HBO’s upcoming “Harry Potter” series as the cast for the beloved Weasley family has been unveiled.

Shooting is underway, and fans got their first official glimpse of the young actors set to play the iconic siblings. Alastair Stout, already confirmed as Ron Weasley, will be joined by twins Fred and George, played by Tristan and Gabriel Harland. Ruari Spooner takes on Percy, while Gracie Cochrane will appear as Ginny.

Katherine Parkinson is set to play Molly Weasley, but the actor for Arthur Weasley and eldest brother Charlie Weasley has not yet been announced.

The Weasleys have long been central to the wizarding world. Fred, George, and Percy appear throughout the original stories, while Ginny’s role grows from her debut in The Chamber of Secrets to becoming a key character in Harry’s life.

Earlier casting confirmed Dominic McLaughlin as Harry, Arabella Stanton as Hermione, and Alastair Stout as Ron. Among the adult cast, John Lithgow will play Albus Dumbledore, Paapa Essiedu takes on Severus Snape, Nick Frost appears as Hagrid, and Janet McTeer will be Minerva McGonagall.

Other confirmed roles include Draco and Lucius Malfoy, Seamus Finnigan, Neville Longbottom, Dudley Dursley, and Garrick Ollivander.

The series plans to adapt all seven books into full seasons, aiming for a 2027 premiere. Fans are already buzzing about how this new cast will bring the wizarding world to life.