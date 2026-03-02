'Wedding has already happened': Stylist’s remark fuels Tom Holland–Zendaya wedding buzz

Law Roach, Zendaya's longtime stylist, has dropped a bombshell on the red carpet at the 2026 Actor Awards: the couple's wedding has already taken place.

"The wedding has already happened. You missed it," Roach told reporters, according to an American weekly magazine. When pressed for confirmation, he added, "It's very true."

The comment surfaced nearly two weeks after Zendaya appeared to switch her engagement ring for a gold wedding band. She was spotted wearing it during a night out with film producer Josh Lieberman, as reported by E! News.

Holland and Zendaya, who went public with their relationship in 2021 following their roles in the Spider-Man: Homecoming franchise, have always guarded their romance closely.

Their engagement news emerged in January, with a source telling People: "Everyone close to them knew an engagement was happening. Tom wanted to propose to her for a while." The insider noted, "He's always been crazy about her. He always knew she was the one."

Holland's father, Dominic Holland, offered rare insights in a January 10 Patreon post. He revealed Tom had "purchased a ring" and "spoken with her father and gained permission to propose to his daughter."

Dominic added that his son had meticulously planned "when, where, how, what to say, what to wear."

The couple, both juggling packed schedules, plan to savour the moment without rushing further announcements.