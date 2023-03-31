AAP leader Raghav Chadha and actress Parineeti Chopra are in the news after social media users posted clips and pictures of them at airports and other public places.

Although neither Chadha nor Chopra has publicly addressed their relationship status to date, AAP member Sanjeev Arora recently praised the pair on their "union." And now, musician Hardy Sandhu has declared that the couple will wed shortly.

He claimed to have praised Chopra over the phone for the same. "I am overjoyed that it is actually taking place. I wish her the best of success," he said in a DNA interview.

In the espionage thriller "Code Name: Tiranga" from 2022, the vocalist and the actor collaborated.

The singer of "Bijlee Bijlee" disclosed that they had talked about "marriage" during the filming. She used to remark, "I will get married, only after I feel that I have found the right guy," in our discussions about marriage while filming Code Name: Tiranga, he recalled.

He also claimed to have congratulated the "Hasee Toh Phasee" performer over the phone. Yes, I called her and congratulated her, Sandhu replied.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader and Parineeti Chopra were spotted together at the Delhi airport recently. The actress was observed hurriedly boarding the vehicle and avoiding cameras. She was followed by Chadha, who hastily entered the vehicle as well.

When questioned about the recordings of his talks with Parineeti Chopra last week, Chadha sidestepped the subject. Regarding the latest recordings of him meeting the actress, he was questioned.

He replied, "Aap mujhse raajneeti ke sawaal kariye, Parineeti ke na kariye (Please ask me questions about politics, not Parineeti)."

When asked about the video and his marriage plans, the AAP leader said, "Aapko bataenge jab karenge toh (Will let you know when I get married)."

The reporter further asked him, "Why do you want to create suspense?" to which Chadha said, "No suspense. I am telling you, I will inform you when I get married."