Wednesday season 2 returns with surprise twist on Lady Gaga’s role

Nevermore Academy’s most mischievous student is back — and the drama has dialled up a notch. Nearly three years after its debut, Wednesday returned on August 6 with Part 1 of its second season, bringing back eerie mysteries, awkward family dynamics, and a fresh wave of chaos.

The biggest talking point? Pop icon Lady Gaga joining the cast. Netflix had teased her as Rosaline Rotwood, a “legendary Nevermore teacher,” but Jenna Ortega — Wednesday herself — insists that’s not the full story. “She’s not a teacher. That’s your little clue. Whatever you’ve heard, it’s wrong,” Ortega told Entertainment Tonight, hinting at a different, possibly more unexpected role.

Ortega described working with Gaga as a career highlight, calling her “one of the kindest, most grounded people” and “a powerhouse.”

Co-stars Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia Addams) and Luis Guzmán (Gomez Addams) also weighed in. Zeta-Jones joked that Gaga “is probably related somehow genetically to the Addams Family,” while Guzmán quipped that Gomez is “preparing the papers to officially adopt her.”

Gaga doesn’t appear in the first half of the season, suggesting her character’s debut will come in Part 2 — set to stream on September 3, 2025.

For now, Part 1 of Wednesday Season 2, featuring four episodes, is available to stream on Netflix.