Wednesday season 3 teases Paris twist with first look of Jenna Ortega

A first look at season 3 of Wednesday has been unveiled, offering a glimpse of Jenna Ortega’s character far from her usual setting. The newly released image places Wednesday Addams in Paris, hinting at a broader backdrop for the upcoming season.

The still shows Wednesday standing beside a motorcycle beneath the Eiffel Tower, holding a piece of paper while staring into the distance. Perched on the bike is Thing, played by Victor Dorobantu. The image was captioned: “From Paris, with dread.”

Season 2 ended with Wednesday and Thing riding off with Uncle Fester, portrayed by Fred Armisen, as they set out to find Enid Sinclair, played by Emma Myers, who had disappeared into the wilderness after transforming into her werewolf form.

Plot details for the third season remain under wraps. However, production began in February this year, according to reports.

New additions to the cast include Eva Green as Aunt Ophelia, along with Winona Ryder, Lena Headey, Andrew McCarthy, James Lance, Chris Sarandon, Noah Taylor, Oscar Morgan and Kennedy Moyer in undisclosed roles.

Returning cast members include Hunter Doohan, Joy Sunday, Georgie Farmer, Isaac Ordonez, Billie Piper, Evie Templeton, Luis Guzmán, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Joanna Lumley.

The series is based on characters created by Charles Addams. Alfred Gough and Miles Millar serve as showrunners, with Tim Burton directing.