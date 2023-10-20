Weekend OTT Release: From Bae Suzy's Doona to Dulquer Salman's King Of Kotha and many more to watch
Several movies and web series are scheduled for release this weekend across various OTT platforms. Keep reading to know more
A number of movies and web series are available to watch this week on platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, SonyLIV and Disney+ Hotstar. Let’s have a look.
|Title
|Platform
|Release Date
|Mansion 24
|Disney+ Hotstar
|October 17
|Kaala Paani
|Netflix
|October 18
|Permanent Roommates Season 3
|Amazon Prime Video
|October 18
|Neon
|Netflix
|October 19
|Elite Season 7
|Netflix
|October 20
|Haami 2
|Sony LIV
|October 20
|The Other Zoey
|Amazon Prime Video
|October 20
|Upload Season 3
|Amazon Prime Video
|October 20
|Kandasamys: The Baby
|Netflix
|October 20
|Old Dads
|Netflix
|October 20
|Doona!
|Netflix
|October 20
|King Of Kotha
|Disney+ Hotstar
|October 20
Mansion 24
The plot revolves around an investigative journalist named, who is looking for her missing father.
Stars: Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Bindhu Madhavi, Avika Gor
Kaala Paani
A desperate struggle for survival collides with a race to find a cure when an unknown illness strikes the Andaman and Nicobar Islands,
Stars: Mona Singh, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sukant Goel
Genre: Drama, Mystery
Permanent Roommates Season 3
Tanya feels trapped in Mikesh's perfect existence. She believes that the reason she can't be completely happy is because she is stuck in her work. India’s favourite romantic web series returns after seven years.
Stars: Sumeet Vyas, Nidhi Singh
Genre: Drama, Comedy
Neon
An ambitious reggaeton star and his best pals overcome obstacles and reality checks on their way to Miami.
Stars: Guest appearances by Brray, LYANO, Ken-Y, Villano Antillano, Jon Z, Jota Rosa, Jowell, Daddy Yankee
Genre: Musical, Comedy
Platform: Netflix
Elite Season 7
A confrontation between three working-class teenagers and wealthy students at an exclusive private school in Spain results in murder.
Stars: Omar Ayuso
Genre: Coming-of-age, Drama
Haami 2
Parents send an 8-year-old arithmetic genius to a reality programme where he will compete against other kids.
Stars: Broto Banerjee, Tiyasha Pal
Genre: Comedy
The Other Zoey
Brilliant college student Zoey is motivated to question preconceived notions about dating and love. Her life quickly spirals out of control when an amnesiac thinks she's his girlfriend—who also happens to go by the name Zoey.
Stars: Drew Starkey, Josephine Langford, Archie Renaux
Genre: Rom-Com
Upload Season 3
After an unexpected death, a man has the freedom to select his own afterlife.
Stars: Robbie Amell, Andy Allo
Genre: Sci-Fi, Satire, Comedy
Kandasamys: The Baby
In this fourth Kandasamy movie, the in-laws travel to Mauritius to attend the birth of their granddaughter and cause hilarious mischief.
Stars: Mishqah Parthiephal, Mariam Bassa, Maeshni Naicker
Genre: Comedy
Old Dads
Three best friends become dads later in life and find themselves up against millennial CEOs, preschool principals and anything produced after 1987.
Stars: Bill Burr, Bobby Cannavale, Bokeem Woodbine
Genre: Comedy
Doona!
A star named Lee Doo-Na, after retiring early, settles into a shared residence with a student. The student's curiosity about Doo-Na's enigmatic life grows.
Stars: Bae Suzy
Genre: Romantic Drama
King Of Kotha
Tony, Ravi's son, struggles to balance his yearning for a different life with his inherited history. Tony isn't drawn to the seedy underworld of crime, in contrast to his father. As an alternative, he falls in love with a wealthy woman.
Stars: Dulquer Salmaan, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Prasanna
Genre: Period, Gangster, Action, Drama
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