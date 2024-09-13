Cristiano Ronaldo has reached an unprecedented milestone, becoming the first athlete to amass 1 billion followers across various social media platforms. The Portuguese football legend, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time with five Ballon d’Or titles, expressed his gratitude to fans for their unwavering support throughout his journey.

“We’ve made history — 1 BILLION followers! This is more than just a number – it’s a testament to our shared passion, drive, and love for the game and beyond,” Ronaldo posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Ronaldo’s massive online presence includes over 600 million followers on Instagram, more than 100 million on X, 170 million on Facebook, and 60 million subscribers on YouTube, despite joining the video-sharing platform recently. His appeal extends far beyond football, as he is known for his inspirational work ethic and success on the global stage.

“From the streets of Madeira to the biggest stages in the world, I’ve always played for my family and for you, and now 1 billion of us stand together. You’ve been with me every step of the way, through all the highs and the lows. This journey is our journey, and together, we’ve shown that there are no limits to what we can achieve,” he added.

Ronaldo’s social media triumph comes shortly after he hit another historic milestone on the field, scoring his 900th career goal in Portugal’s 2-0 victory over Croatia during a Nations League match. Of those goals, 131 have been scored in international competitions for his country.

Reflecting on the achievement, Ronaldo stated, “It was emotional because it’s a milestone. It seems like any other milestone but only I know, and the people around me, how hard it is to work every day, to be physically and psychologically fit, to score 900 goals. It’s a unique milestone in my career.”

He concluded his message to fans by saying, “Thank you for believing in me, for your support, and for being part of my life. The best is yet to come, and we’ll keep pushing, winning, and making history together.”