Alia Bhatt encountered criticism on the internet. She first caused a stir when she said that her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, frequently advised her to take her lipstick off, which led internet users to call him a "red flag".

Another incident occurred when she held an Instagram "Ask Me Anything" session and showed her affection for Elvish Yadav, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner. Netizens were perplexed by this surprising fandom for Elvish and his character "Systumm," as they couldn't understand how such a skilled actress could be so enamoured with him. This led to a wave of trolling directed towards her, dubbing it as her "downfall" moment.

Elvish Yadav ke bare mein kuchh ho jaye” (Share something about Elvish Yadav). Alia’s response was a shoutout, “Systummm (two red heart emojis).” For those not familiar, this term was popularized by Elvish himself to criticize the political landscape in India.

And this isn't the first time Alia has praised Elvish. She even recently referred to Elvish as the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house's "Rocky." She was asked to identify the Rocky and Rani figures from the Salman Khan-hosted show during the promotion of "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani."

So if some person shows his love towards her throughout the show she doesn't even have right to respond him back with love smh....#AliaBhatt #ElvishYadav pic.twitter.com/k9Z7T9ZDDB — Mridul (@beingmridulK) August 16, 2023

However, Alia’s fangirl moment was met with intense backlash and trolling on X (formerly Twitter). One user wrote, “what a downfall for such a talented actor," while another quipped, “Love marriage is scary, what if she…," accompanied by a screenshot of Alia’s IG story.