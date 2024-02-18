"The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth" promises to add gripping insights into the notorious Sheena Bora murder case, offering a comprehensive exploration of the events that shook Mumbai's elite circles. Here are some key elements featured in the upcoming docu-series:

Insights from Indrani Mukerjea

The documentary provides a platform for Indrani Mukerjea, a central figure in the case, to share her perspective and provide insights into the chilling saga surrounding Sheena Bora's murder.

Family Dynamics

Viewers will get a glimpse into the tumultuous lives of the Mukerjea and Bora families, exploring the intricate family dynamics and the secrets that tore them apart.

Never-Before-Seen Footage and Images

The series features never-before-seen family photographs, phone recordings, and other footage, offering audiences a deeper understanding of the case and its key players.

Comprehensive Exploration

Directed by Uraa Bahl and Shaana Levy, the documentary promises a thorough examination of both sides of the narrative, navigating through conflicting reports and unraveling the complexities of the case.

Crucial Interviews

Interviews with Indrani Mukerjea, her family members, legal counsel, and journalists who covered the case add depth to the narrative, providing multiple perspectives on the events that transpired.

Unprecedented Access

The docu-series offers unprecedented access to behind-the-scenes footage and images, allowing viewers to delve into the enigmatic layers of Indrani Mukerjea's life, including her time behind bars.

An immersive and thought-provoking journey

"The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth" is set to premiere on February 23, exclusively on Netflix, promising an immersive and thought-provoking journey into one of India's most sensational criminal cases.

Overall, the series aims to captivate audiences with its compelling exploration of the Sheena Bora murder case, shedding light on the intricacies and mysteries surrounding the scandal.