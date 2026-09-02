What the world never saw of Matthew Perry: Sister tells his story

A docuseries exploring the life, career and private struggles of late actor Matthew Perry is set to premiere on October 27, with his sister Mia Perry Bowick serving as a central voice in the project.

Titled The One About Matthew Perry, the series will draw on previously unseen photographs and videos from the Perry family archive. It will follow Perry's rise as a comedy star and his journey to becoming internationally known for playing Chandler Bing in the hit sitcom Friends.

The series will also examine aspects of Perry's personal life, including his struggles with addiction, while looking at the legacy he left behind through his advocacy and efforts to speak openly about recovery.

Filmmaker Mary Robertson, known for Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV and Framing Britney Spears, is directing the series. She is also serving as an executive producer through her Maxine Productions banner, alongside Lisa Kalikow, Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman. Lora Moftah is the co-executive producer, while Jessica Call is the producer.

Perry Bowick said it took her time to feel ready to revisit her memories of her brother and share a fuller picture of his life beyond his most recognisable role.

She said she wanted audiences to see Perry "as a whole person", rather than only through the character of Chandler or his struggles with addiction.

Perry Bowick also described her brother as someone with a generous nature who could make people laugh and feel loved even during difficult periods of his life.

Perry died on October 28, 2023, aged 54. His death was attributed to the acute effects of ketamine, with the death ruled accidental.