This gesture of Ranbir Kapoor to Alia Bhatt at 2 AM in the night proves he is head-over-heels in love with her. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the prettiest couples in Bollywood.

The couple got married after five years of dating. The couple was blessed with a baby girl last year and they are currently balancing their work commitment and parental duties.

Everyone is quite aware of the fact that Alia Bhatt had a remarkable 2022 with blockbuster movies like Brahmastra: Part one-Shiva and Gangubai Kathiawadi sweeping all the awards.

The Highway actress received a prize last night (February 2) as well for her work in the movie, but Ranbir's gesture to her, when she got home, stole our hearts.

Alia Bhatt uploaded a photo of herself on her Instagram stories. The actress is seen in the photo holding the trophy she won last night while partially concealing her face.

Alia won this award for her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi. She can be seen holding her trophy in front of her face casually while donning a simple grey t-shirt and a lovely wink.

She acknowledged Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the Gangubai team by sharing this image. She also added, “Special mention to my husband for patiently capturing my picture at 2 AM”, at the end of her note.

The premiere of Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming movie, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, is just around the corner. Shraddha Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia have significant parts in the Luv Ranjan-directed movie. Together with Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor, he also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal.

According to the reports, he might also play Saurav Ganguly in the biopic, if reports are to be believed, and the fact that he was seen playing cricket with the cricketer has only fueled this rumour.