Ananya Pandey, daughter of actor Chunky Pandey and Bhavna Pandey, is an Indian actress and model known for her work in Bollywood films. She made her Bollywood debut in the 2019 comedy-romance film "Student of the Year 2," produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Nepotism in the entertainment industry has long been a subject of controversy and scrutiny, with actor Ananya Pandey often finding herself at the center of these discussions. Her rapid rise to fame, attributed to her family's connections in Bollywood, has led to accusations of favoritism. While she has displayed potential as an actress, her career has been marred by claims of privilege and unfair advantages, serving as a prominent example of the ongoing debate surrounding nepotism in the film world.

In addition to facing criticism for her association with the film industry as a 'nepo kid,' she has been reprimanded for various comments and actions. She has also experienced the challenges of navigating the industry's demands and public opinion.

Criticism of Ananya Pandey's acting in the scene from "Liger" has been quite prominent. Some viewers have expressed disappointment in her performance, citing her inability to emote effectively and even suggesting she was primarily cast for her song and dance skills. Furthermore, her portrayal in the film has faced scrutiny, particularly regarding the portrayal of stammering, which some have found borderline offensive.

The criticism extended to Chunky Pandey, who plays her father in the film. Some viewers felt that both father and daughter fell short in terms of their acting abilities, even going so far as to comment that they could compete in who performed worse in the acting department.

Trolls have been quite vocal about these sentiments, with various comments highlighting the perceived shortcomings in Ananya's acting. Some users remarked on her emotional expressions, claiming that she struggled to bring tears to her eyes during crying scenes. There's a recurring sentiment among some that Ananya Pandey, despite her privileged position in the industry, still faces challenges when it comes to delivering strong performances.

Ananya's acting in the film annoyed and upset netizens. She was brutally trolled for her 'bad' acting in Liger. Some users were so angry with her performance that they requested filmmakers to stop casting her in movies

#AnanyaPandey was trending on social media with users slamming the actress. Taking a dig at Ananya, one netizen tweeted, "#Liger was definitely a bad movie. But what made it an unbearable torture film for me was the acting of #AnanyaPandey. Please avoid casting Bollywood actresses in Telugu films." Sharing a scene from the film, another had written, "Wahh Kya acting hai Struggle Queen #AnanyaPandey ki, "Koi Oscar do inhe."

Ananya Pandey, a prominent celebrity with a family background in the industry, has been a constant target of online criticism throughout her career, starting from her Bollywood debut. She has faced criticism regarding her looks, allegations of nepotism, and her discussions about the challenges she encountered on her path to success. Despite her substantial social media following, she has had to contend with a significant amount of negativity.

Actress Ananya Pandey has been subject to criticism regarding her acting skills, but she has garnered immense love and admiration for her sizzling style and impeccable fashion sense. A recent video from the Lakme Fashion Week has set the internet on blaze, with Ananya Pandey taking to the ramp, and let's just say, she's left an indelible impression.

In this captivating video, Ananya Pandey shows a sizzling aura as she walks down the runway. Her outfit is nothing short of a showstopper, and it's evident that she's managed to capture the attention of everyone in the audience. Fans, it seems, are not holding back their excitement and admiration for her.

The comments flooding is a testament to the impact she's made with her remarkable walk and incredible confidence. Many are quick to commend her, asserting that she possesses the qualities of a seasoned model. Her grace has not gone unnoticed, and a considerable number are even declaring her as the best ramp walker of the season.

The resounding chorus of praise revolves around her stunning looks. It's undeniable that Ananya Pandey has an innate ability to leave onlookers spellbound with her charisma and magnetic presence. Some voices even suggest that she might have found her true profession as a model rather than an actress.

Ananya's walk down the ramp has led to comparisons with many other leading actresses of Bollywood, and the consensus seems to be that she outshines them with her runway prowess. Her walk is being hailed as a benchmark, setting a high standard for others to follow.

In a world where opinions often clash, this outpouring of admiration for Ananya Pandey's ramp walk serves as a reminder that irrespective of controversies or criticisms, there's a powerful allure in her style, fashion, and undeniable confidence. She's undoubtedly captured the hearts of many, and the image of her walking down the Lakme Fashion Week runway will likely be etched in the minds of her fans for a long time to come.

Despite facing criticism in her acting career, Ananya Pandey's recent appearance at the Lakme Fashion Week has showcased her captivating style, impeccable fashion sense, and remarkable confidence, earning her widespread admiration as a model. While controversy and criticism have been constants in her journey, her undeniable allure and charisma continue to win over hearts, proving that there's more to her than meets the eye.