Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar has spoken candidly about how the actor would improvise certain scenes in movies. Sutapa recalled an time when Irrfan improvise a scene on the fly while filming Piku in a recent interview with Indian Express. Amitabh Bachchan was first upset by this, but eventually they grew close and everything was good.

Sutapa stated that the entire sequence was improvised when discussing the intermission scene, and Shubhra added, "Shoojit said he did not have the courage to cut it." Shubhra further remembered Shoojit once stating, "I would sometimes even be afraid of saying 'Cut' when I was directing Irrfan [on the set of] Piku." The furious dispute between Deepika, Irrfan, and Big B's characters when they were stranded on a highway occurred during the intermission.

Sutapa also spilled the bean about the interval scene which had an major impact on the audience by saying, “Shoojit said he did not have the courage to cut it.” Shubhra also recalled that Shoojit once said, “When I was directing Irrfan [on the set of] Piku, I would sometimes even be afraid of saying ‘Cut’”. The interval scene was the one where Deepika, Irrfan, and Big B’s characters were stuck on a highway, having a heated argument.

Irrfan breathed his last on April 29, 2020. The actor was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour and succumbed to colon infection.