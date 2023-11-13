The action-packed movie 'Leo', featuring Thalapathy Vijay, is slated for release on an OTT platform this week. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film hit theatres on October 19 and is on track to cross the Rs 600 crore mark at the Box Office.

It is expected that the Diwali holidays might give a boost to the film's collection. According to preliminary reports from India.com, 'Leo' will be available on Netflix from November 16, marking the end of its four-week theatrical run.

The filmmakers reportedly secured a significant deal with Netflix for the OTT release. Despite these reports, an official confirmation is still awaited.

Previously, the OTT release date was scheduled for November 21, but recent reports suggest it has been moved up to November 16.

With a global total of Rs 598 crore, the Tamil action-thriller is one of the most-grossing films at the Indian and Kollywood box offices. The movie could soon exceed the Rs 605 crore global haul of Rajinikanth's Jailer.

Industry tracker Sacnilk claims that the movie is among the biggest Tamil hits of the year, having earned Rs 336.88 crore in net revenue in India thus far. The film directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj is one of India's top twenty hits.