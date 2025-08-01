When Bollywood meets Parisian Chic: Kiara Advani’s ‘War 2’ wardrobe mirrors Lily Collin's 'Emily in Paris'

In a surprising and delightful style twist, Kiara Advani’s glamorous looks in the upcoming film War 2 are drawing comparisons to the trendy wardrobe of Lily Collins’ Emily Cooper from Netflix’s Emily in Paris. Fans and fashion lovers quickly noticed striking similarities between the two, showing that style knows no borders.

The buzz started when the song Aavan Jaavan from War 2 was released online, showcasing a series of vibrant, playful outfits worn by Kiara. Fashion watchers immediately noticed an uncanny resemblance to the wardrobe aesthetic made famous by Emily in Paris. From flirty florals to pastel perfection, Kiara’s outfits capture the romantic and youthful energy that defines Emily’s Parisian vibe.

One standout look is Kiara’s pink printed co-ord, which includes a cropped top and mini skirt. It feels like it came straight from Emily’s closet. This outfit resembles a similar blush-pink dress worn by Lily Collins in Season 3, which fashion fans might remember seeing on Alia Bhatt during an Indian chat show. It combines eastern and western styles, blending playful femininity with international fashion appeal.

Another look that generated buzz online is Kiara’s soft lavender outfit featured in the song. With its corset-style top, flowing design, and pastel tones, it brings to mind a popular dress worn by Emily during her Turkish adventures in Season 3. Interestingly, that same lavender dress was previously worn by Katrina Kaif in a photoshoot years ago. The appearance of these outfits on different stars in various countries points to a growing global trend: fashion is no longer limited by borders but is shaped by a shared visual culture.

While the similarities are evident, they aren’t just coincidences. Both characters represent modern, independent, and stylish women navigating demanding environments, whether in Parisian marketing chaos or on espionage missions in War 2. Their wardrobes reflect this duality: structured yet soft, playful yet powerful. The styling choices in War 2 seem intentional, showing Kiara’s character as not only glamorous but also confident and assertive—qualities often expressed through her clothing.

Behind the scenes, Kiara’s transformation for the film has been impressive. Reports say she underwent rigorous physical training and followed a disciplined fitness plan with a desi twist, relying on sattu chaas and traditional protein meals to build the endurance and body language for a high-energy role. Her costume design complements this transformation, featuring fitted outfits, bold color choices, and sharp silhouettes that highlight her role in this action thriller.

On the other hand, Emily in Paris, known for its experimental and Instagram-worthy fashion, mixes eclectic prints, oversized bows, berets, and high heels, all embodying the spirit of Parisian life. Costume designer Patricia Field’s influence has made Emily’s wardrobe a cultural icon. It’s intriguing to see how these fashion elements may be influencing Bollywood’s visual language, whether through direct references or subconscious inspiration.

Ultimately, this cross-cultural fashion moment is more than just a few matching outfits; it shows how deeply interconnected global entertainment has become. As Bollywood reaches international audiences and Western shows continue to draw from Indian styles, it makes sense that their fashion choices sometimes align. Kiara and Lily, though part of entirely different cinematic worlds, connect through fashion, demonstrating how style is the true universal language.

In an age where a costume can hold as much power as dialogue, War 2 and Emily in Paris highlight one clear point: the right outfit can cross time zones, languages, and genres. In doing so, they offer fans worldwide a fabulous fashion déjà vu.