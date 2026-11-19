Guns N’ Roses played to thirty thousand-plus fans on November 17, 2026, putting Northeast India on the global concert map.

You feel a shift when a city steps up and proves what it is capable of. On that very night, electric guitars roared over Veterinary College Ground, Khanapara and thousands of voices carried a clear message. Northeast India is aptly ready for the big stage and international entertainment.

Teenagers stood shoulder to shoulder with fans who grew up spinning Appetite for Destruction. Families, doctors, students, musicians, and office workers shared the field alongside visitors from Nepal, across India, and every corner of the Northeast.

This crowd felt like a congregation. For decades, you had to fly out of the region to see major global acts. Having Guns N’ Roses arrive in Guwahati closed the gap between the Northeast and the international touring circuit.

Guwahati handled the logistics with precision. Airport arrivals, road access, hotels, security, and traffic management ran on schedule. The show started on time, sets followed the clock, and the evening avoided the chaos common to massive outdoor events. The Guwahati Police kept traffic moving smoothly around Khanapara despite the huge influx of vehicles and pedestrians. Their discipline kept the night stress-free.

Dr Ankur Hazarika, an orthopaedic surgeon from Guwahati, summed up the local mood: “I have attended concerts before, but there was something special about experiencing Guns N’ Roses in my own city. The energy, the scale of the crowd, and the sight of people across generations singing together were extraordinary. What made me equally proud was the way Guwahati managed an event of this magnitude. The city demonstrated it hosts world-class events with confidence.”

Delhi rock veterans Parikrama opened the night. Formed in 1991, the band played But It Rained, a staple of Indian rock history, reminding everyone of India’s own musical legacy. Watching an Indian band warm up the crowd for the very musicians who inspired them made the opening set feel earned.

Moreover, when the opening riffs of Welcome to the Jungle hit the speakers, the ground erupted. Axl Rose, Slash, and Duff McKagan stood live in Guwahati. Axl Rose commanded the stage with sharp movement, theatre, and his signature rasp. Slash, wearing his trademark top hat, tore through his riffs. Duff McKagan anchored the low end with heavy, driving basslines, backed by Richard Fortus, Dizzy Reed, Melissa Reese, and drummer Isaac Carpenter. They played for three straight hours, pulling from decades of hits and deep cuts.

Bad Obsession, Mr. Brownstone, It's So Easy, Chinese Democracy, and Better set an aggressive early pace. Covers of Velvet Revolver's Slither, Wings' Live and Let Die, Black Sabbath's Sabbath Bloody Sabbath, Bob Dylan's Knockin' on Heaven's Door, Aerosmith's Seasons of Wither, and the Misfits' Attitude showed off the band's wide range and theit gratitude for fellow legendary musicians.

You Could Be Mine, Hard Skool, Double Talkin' Jive, Estranged, Catcher in the Rye, and Civil War kept the energy high. A spontaneous Happy Birthday singalong for Richard Fortus gave the massive stadium production a warm, personal break. Slash's solo stood out as a highlight on its own. Every bent note carried the weight of a guitarist who shaped modern rock.

Then came the emotional core of the night, Sweet Child o' Mine, Don't Cry, Rocket Queen, November Rain, and Patience. You grow up with these tracks. They score your friendships, heartbreaks, road trips, university years, and late-night talks. Hearing tens of thousands of people sing every lyric proved how well music preserves your past. Nightrain pushed the crowd into overdrive before Paradise City closed out the show. You came looking for a memory, and you walked out carrying one. Techie Rajdeep Mahan flew down from Kolkata, while his childhood friend Jayanta Madhav Barua travelled all the way from SAP headquarters in Hamburg, Germany.

“Childhood friends from across the country immediately booked their flights and concert tickets. It was almost instinctive. We wanted to come together, relive those growing-up years, and experience Guns N’ Roses in Guwahati. When music has been such a huge part of your youth, distance becomes irrelevant. We came to reclaim a piece of our childhood together. Guwahati gave us a night we will remember for the rest of our lives,” says Rajdeep. However, the occasional strong expletives from the stage were perhaps a little more than the occasion called for, given the diverse audience that had gathered. But that was a minor note in an otherwise electrifying evening, where the music did most of the talking.

Yes, indeed, our Northeast has the audience, hospitality, and appetite for major international productions, and we have proved it over the years. GnR was the icing on the cake !!! Shillong built a legendary rock culture over the decades. Guwahati proved it turns regional passion into an international-scale event. Global music festivals and international theatre productions belong right here on your doorstep. Music and theatre bring people together like nothing else. For three hours at the Veterinary College Ground, nobody cared about your hometown, your language, or your job title. Everyone knew the words. Everyone sang.

Axl, Slash, and the band played their hearts out, yet Guwahati stole the show. The final chords of Paradise City faded into the night, leaving behind proof of what your city does best. Guwahati made rock history.