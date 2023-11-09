A nostalgic video has been making rounds on the internet, featuring the late actor Irrfan Khan expressing his wish to work with Bollywood's top actress, Deepika Padukone.

The video highlights Irrfan's respect for Deepika as an individual and an actress, emphasizing his desire to collaborate on more films with her, specifically romantic ones. Earlier, these two gifted actors worked together in the highly praised film 'Piku,' directed by Shoojit Sircar, with Amitabh Bachchan playing the lead role. The film received universal acclaim from audiences and critics alike.

Irrfan Khan, an iconic talent in Indian cinema, passed away in April 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. His final cinematic appearance was in 'Angrezi Medium,' which also featured Kareena Kapoor Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, and Radhika Madan.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone, who has carved her own niche in the film industry through her hard work and remarkable film choices, is gearing up for some exciting projects. She will be seen alongside Hrithik Roshan in Siddharth Anand's 'Fighter,' set to hit theaters in January 2024. The film also stars the versatile Anil Kapoor.

Additionally, Deepika has her plate full with upcoming projects, including Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again' and Nag Ashwin's futuristic venture 'Kalki 2898 AD.' With her dedication and versatile performances, Deepika continues to be one of Bollywood's top actresses, carrying forward her legacy in the world of Indian cinema.