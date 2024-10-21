Kareena Kapoor Khan, one of Bollywood’s most admired actresses, is known for her iconic performances and captivating personality. While fans love her for her sassy and classy demeanor, many are unaware of the pampered childhood she had growing up in a famous Bollywood family. Recently, Bollywood critic and author Bhawana Somaaya recalled a humorous incident involving a young Kareena during a movie shoot, which has caught the attention of her fans.

During a conversation with Hindi Rush, Somaaya shared a funny memory from the set of Pukar (1983), where Kareena’s father, Randhir Kapoor, was filming a fight scene with Amitabh Bachchan. Kareena, who was sitting on her mother Babita’s lap, became upset when she saw Bachchan hitting her father as part of the scene.

“Kareena saw this and started crying, causing the shoot to come to a halt,” Somaaya recalled. Randhir Kapoor tried to console his daughter, but Kareena couldn’t stop crying. Even Amitabh Bachchan hugged Randhir in front of her to show that it was just acting, but Kareena kept insisting that Bachchan leave her father alone. At the time, Kareena was only 2-3 years old.

Helmed by Ramesh Behl, Pukar featured an ensemble cast that included Amitabh Bachchan, Randhir Kapoor, Tina Ambani, Zeenat Aman, and Prem Chopra. The film was released in 1983, and the behind-the-scenes story adds a charming layer to the film’s legacy.

In a previous interview with Indian Express, Kareena Kapoor herself opened up about growing up in a film family and the experience of raising two children with Saif Ali Khan in the age of social media. Reflecting on the differences between her childhood and her children’s, Kareena commented on the pervasive paparazzi culture today, stating, "During my childhood, it was different and more natural. Children back then didn't realize their parents were famous until they were older."

Kareena also revealed that with her parents, Randhir Kapoor and Babita, and her sister, Karisma Kapoor, all being in films, she often found herself on movie sets. "Watching them act fueled my own dreams of being in the movies," she shared, adding that as a little girl, it felt surreal to see her sister working with big stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan.

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is set to appear in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, continuing her successful Bollywood journey.