In an interview from the previous year, Mathew Perry discussed his wishes for his legacy. The actor declared that he wished to be known for something other than the sitcom that was a favourite among fans. "I want to be known as a seeker who had a good life and loved well.

"I would like to be remembered as somebody who lived well, loved well, was a seeker. And his paramount thing is that he wants to help people. That's what I want," he said in the Q With Tom Power podcast in 2022.

Even at the height of his career, Mr. Perry battled alcohol and opioid addiction for years, frequently visiting treatment centres. In his autobiography "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," he described his terrifying trip in detail.

He became addicted to Vicodin after a jet ski accident in 1997, and in 2001, he spent fifteen days in recovery. Subsequently, he transformed his former Malibu home into a sober living establishment called Perry House. In 2021, Mr. Perry said that he had abstained from drugs and claimed to have spent $9 million doing so.

He added, "The best thing about me, bar none, is that if somebody comes to me and says, 'I can't stop drinking, can you help me?' I can say 'yes' and follow up and do it. When I die, I don't want Friends to be the first thing that's mentioned. I want that to be the first thing that's mentioned. And I'm gonna live the rest of my life proving that."

However, Mr Perry did acknowledge that he was aware that his legacy would probably not extend beyond the highly successful show. "When I die, I know people will talk about Friends, Friends, Friends. And I'm glad of that, happy I've done some solid work as an actor, as well as given people multiple chances to make fun of my struggles on the world wide web," he wrote.

"But when I die, as far as my so-called accomplishments go, it would be nice if Friends were listed far behind the things I did to try to help other people. I know it won't happen but it would be nice," 'The Odd Couple' star concluded.