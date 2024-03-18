When Taylor Swift told her own hair to calm down, "there are 73000 people here"
Taylor Swift, during her billion-dollar Eras Tour, addresses a humorous hair issue. The 'Love Story' singer's concert banter and record-breaking success continue to confirm her global superstar status.
- Taylor Swift humorously addresses hair issues during her Eras Tour.
- Swift's Eras Tour breaks records, surpassing $1 billion in revenues in nine months.
- Over 4.3 million tickets sold for her shows in 2023 alone.
It was during her Eras Tour show when Taylor Swift's hair was acting up while she was talking with the audience. "Excuse me, this is unacceptable, there are 73000 people here", she poked fun while responding to the relatable issue.
March 11, 2024
Well, this is not the first time Taylor had a funny moment with her hair. During the Eras Tour Singapore show, the "Love Story" hitmaker, 34, joked about the effect the humidity was having on her hair as she took the stage for her second of six shows at the National Stadium in Kallang.
"As you can see, my hair has returned to its factory settings, thanks to the humidity here. I'm not complaining, I like it," Swift told the 55,000-strong crowd in a clip shared on X (formerly known as Twitter).
"But, I do want to commend you because it's very humid and you guys have just turned it up 100% all night," she added.
"You've been dancing, you've been standing and taking pictures all night. And you look so cute, why am I sweating so much? Then I'm looking at you, you all look perfect," Swift continued to her fans.
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour has been a monumental success, shattering records and solidifying her status as a global superstar. Surpassing $1 billion in revenue within just nine months, this blows past the previous record held by Elton John's farewell tour.
The tour attracted millions of fans, with estimates suggesting over 4.3 million tickets sold across 60+ shows in 2023 alone.
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