One on-screen beautiful tale of a college student named Anastasia Steele starting a sadomasochistic relationship with young business magnate Christian Grey has changed the meaning of love and desire in every possible way. Starring Dacota Johnson and Jamie Dorman as the lead character, Fifty Shades of Grey depicted from the British author's erotic romance novel was released on 2015.

Fans adored Dacota Johnson and Jamie Dorman's on-screen chemistry and the glory of the Fifty Shades trilogy has not faded to date among people.

However as per a report by Page Six back in 2015, when Fifty Shades of Grey was released, Academy Award-winning actor Tom Hanks shared his honest thoughts on this erotic romantic drama starring Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan. The veteran actor was quick to emphasise that he would never have done anything similar on-screen and that he didn't want anybody to do it.

Tom Hanks, a celebrated actor of Hollywood recently gave his honest opinion in the nude scenes of Fifty Shades Of Grey starring Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan in the lead. "It is safe to say that the Oscar-winning actor was not very impressed with all the skin show and hot and heavy s*x scenes in the film", said the actor.

It needs mention here that in an interview with Vanity Fair on 2022, the actress, who plays Anastasia "Ana" Steele in the popular franchise, said author E.L. James, who goes by Erika, complicated the filmmaking process with her "creative control."

"I'm a sexual person, and when I'm interested in something, I want to know so much about it," Johnson told the magazine. "That's why I did those big naked movies. I signed up to do a very different version of the film we ended up making".

Weighing in on the uncensored n-de scenes in the movie, Tom Hanks openly criticized Dakota Johnson’s $1.3B Fifty Shades franchise for showcasing graphic n-dity exhibitionism, saying,

“I want nobody doing that on-screen. In movies there’s no place for it. I’m the last guy you’ll cast in some big passionate clinch kind of thing.”

However, judging by how many other actors and actresses also spoke out, Tom Hanks wasn't the only one. Some even asserted that the Fifty Shades film series was merely made in a hasty and desperate attempt to get recognition.