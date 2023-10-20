Anil Kapoor has been the talk of the town after deleting all of his Instagram posts including his profile photo. With his action, the actor—who will be featured in Animal—stunned fans and even his daughter Sonam Kapoor. Although it initially seemed like a publicity stunt for his next movie starring Rashmika Mandanna and Ranbir Kapoor, a source exclusively revealed to News18 Showsha that the action was related to Mr India 2.

“Anil Kapoor has gone ‘invisible’ on social media as a point to kick off Mr India 2. Like his character in Mr India (1987), he is going invisible on social media,” our source told us. When News18 Showsha reached out to Boney Kapoor, who had expressed his wish to make a sequel to the Anil Kapoor and Sridevi starrer earlier this year, the filmmaker said he is yet to see Anil’s Instagram profile and refuses to comment on Mr India 2 until everything falls in place.

“Let me see, I haven’t seen it myself. But he did mention to me that he wants to show me something,” he said, speaking about the changes made to Anil’s Instagram account. “I don’t think I will be able to talk about (Mr India 2’s announcement) until everything has not matured,” Boney added.

Meanwhile, Sonam reacted to Anil ‘deleting’ all his posts on Instagram. She shared a screenshot of the account on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Dad!!??”