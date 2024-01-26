The Padma Awards were announced by the Government of India on Thursday (January 25). Following Bharat Ratna, the second-highest civilian awards in India were given to those in the fields of the arts, education, industry, literature, science, acting, medicine, social service, and public affairs. As usual, the prizes were revealed on the eve of Republic Day. Among the 132 winners of the prestigious honours this year are composer Pyarelal Sharma, singer Usha Uthup, actor Vyjayantimala, and actors Chiranjeevi and Mithun Chakraborty.

The second-highest civilian award, the Padma Vibhushan, was given to Vyjayantimala (90) and Chiranjeevi (68).

Over the course of his decades-long career, Chiranjeevi has acted in over 160 films. This is his second Padma Award; he was given the Padma Bhushan in 2006. The actor, who is set to feature in Vassishta of Bimbisara fame's Vishwambhara, nearly took a break from acting. Following his 2007 film Shankar Dada Zindabad, he took a break from acting in an attempt to pursue politics, founding the Praja Rajyam Party in 2008. But in 2017, he made a comeback to his first love—the movies—with Khaidi No 150.

The Padma Shri recipient Vyjayantimala is recognised as the first female superstar in Indian movie history. She acted in a number of well-known films, such as Jewel Thief, Gunga Jumna, Devdas, Naya Daur, Aasha, and Sadhna. Ganwaar is still her last movie.

In addition to these, late Tamil politician and actor Vijayakanth received a Padma Bhushan as a posthumous recognition for his services. In December 2023, he went away. The films Vaidehi Kathirunthal, Amman Kovil Kizhakale, Poonthotta Kaavalkaaran, Chinna Gounder, and Honest Raj are the ones for which Vijayakanth is most renowned.

In addition, Padma Bhushans have been given to actor and politician Mithun Chakraborty, Usha Uthup, and Pyarelal Sharma of the musical group Laxmikant-Pyarelal.

One of the most well-liked performers in Indian cinema is Mithun, 73. His breakthrough performance was in Mrigayaa, for which he won the National Film Award for Best Actor. Disco Dancer, Agneepath, Ghar Ek Mandir, Jallad, and Pyaar Jhukta Nahin are some of his other songs.

Pop queen Usha Uthup (76), is known as the pioneer of jazz music in Indian films around the 1970s. Some of her evergreen tracks are Ramba Ho, One Two Cha Cha, Shaan Se, Koi Yahaan Nache Nache and Hari Om Hari, among many others.

The list includes five Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 110 Padma Shri Awards. Out of 132 awardees, 30 are women. The list also has eight persons from the category of Foreigners alongside nine posthumous awardees.