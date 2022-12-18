TV star Devoleena, who was brutally trolled for marrying a muslim man, replied on December 18 and asked who are they to get worried for her child's future.

Notably, she was recently trolled for marrying a muslim man as netizens raised questions about her future kids’ religion.

“My children will be Hindu or Muslim, who are you? If you are so worried about children, then there are many orphanages, go and adopt and choose your religion and name according to your choice. My husband, my child, my religion, my rules. Who are you?”, she said while responding to the criticisms.

TV actor, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who is well known for playing Gopi bahu in ‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’, announced her engagement on Instagram on Dec 15.

The actress got married to Shanwaz Shaikh, her personal trainer at the gym. She beautifully captioned a picture of her marriage as, “And yes proudly i can say i am taken & yes shonu”

However, of late, the actress has become a center of massive trolls and criticism following her marriage with Shahnawaz Shaikh, who happens to belong to the Muslim community. A section of people has termed their relationship as “love jihad” while comparing it with the already afloat case of the Aftab-Shraddha murder.

A person went on to the extent of passing derogatory remarks about her kids that are yet to be born, raising questions that concerned the religion that the kid would be opting to in the future. The actress finally decided to take it to her Twitter handle to respond to such foul comments as she wrote,

"Whether my babies will be hindu or Muslim aap kaun ? Aur itni jab apko baccho ko lekar chinta ho hi rahi hai bohot saare anaath ashrams hai, jaaiye adopt kijiye aur apne hisaab se dharm or naam decide kijiye. Mera pati, mera baccha , mera dharm , mere rules. Aap kaun ? #toxic".

Fans lauded her response and extended their love and support to the actress, through their tweets.