In recent months, many Bollywood fans have been curious about the identity of Orhan Awatramani, also known as Orry. Frequently seen with celebrities like Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Nysa Devgn, and Alia Bhatt, Orry has also been spotted at several high-profile events.

A video of Orry having a good time with Alia Bhatt at a party has been circulating on social media, causing renewed interest in his identity. In the video, Orry can be seen lifting Alia Bhatt, both dancing to her song 'Chull'.

This video, described as rare, was uploaded anonymously on Reddit. A Reddit user commented that Orry used to work for Isha Ambani, which explains his presence at various high-profile events.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan India, Orry shared his diverse interests and aspirations, which include singing, songwriting, fashion designing, creative directing, styling, and playing football.