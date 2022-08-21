Celebrities love the spotlight, and fans are constantly hoping to catch a peek at their favourite stars. The 'Raazi' actress, Alia Bhatt who is renowned for being incredibly private, frequently encounters trolling on social media. But the actress understands how to put a stop to it once and for all.

Trolls have made Alia their continuous target since she revealed her pregnancy. People are doing everything in their power to insult the actress, from questioning the timing of her pregnancy to criticizing her for wearing heels.



Trolls accuse Alia Bhatt of smelling her fart



After a video from the actress's Brahmastra promotional activity went viral, the actress received vicious trolls for allegedly smelling her own fart. The actress was seen touching her backside before putting her finger in front of her nose in the footage.

Soon after, several online users began making fun of the actress in that particular footage. Some stated, “Alia futt!! So unhygienic.. Disgusting!, #BoycottAliaBhatt” while another user stated, “Boycott all of Gutterwood regardless of who they are. They all eat & shit on the same plate. It’s the audience & fans that have made them where they are. Otherwise, they are no one. People in India need to stop treating them like gods. GUTTERWOOD STOP THIS NONSENSE BEHAVIOR.” One netizen also went on to state, “Ye Nepokids talented to bahot hai.” A user also went on to say, “acidity is normal during pregnancy but have some shame wtf Alia.”

WTF is she doing?? 🤢🤢🤢🤢. Perfect name for these people - GUTTERWOOD!



😡👊 #BoycottBollywood 👊😡



❤️ Sushant A Man On Mission ❤️

⚖️ #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput ⚖️ https://t.co/ad6V5o6Xgf — Nishi 🇮🇳 (@Nish_SSRian) August 18, 2022

Alia Bhatt to change her name



Alia recently disclosed that although her stage name will always remain Alia Bhatt, she would soon change it to Alia Bhatt-Kapoor since she has now become a member of the Kapoor family. She expressed her willingness to change her name in the passport saying, "I am happy to do it."

The actress Alia Bhatt is prepared to adopt her husband Ranbir Kapoor's last name. She will change her name sooner than you might expect and is happy to be known as Alia Bhatt-Kapoor.

In April 2022, Alia and Ranbir Kapoor got married. They met while working together on the Brahmastra sets, and after dating for a bit, they decided to get married. As of late June of this year, the couple is expecting their first child.



Alia Bhatt reveals she was paid Rs 15 lakh for her debut film

After a decade the release of Student Of The Year, Alia is now regarded as one of the most bankable actors in the industry. She has starred in several highly praised films and enjoyed tremendous box office success. The actress recently revealed that she received Rs 15 lakh for her debut movie and gave her mother, Soni Razdan, the check.

When Alia signed SOTY, she was only 19 years old. “I deposited the cheque straight to my mother and said, ‘Mamma, you handle the money," Alia recently told the media.



The weight gain controversy

After making a joke about his pregnant wife Alia Bhatt's weight gain, actor Ranbir Kapoor had to deal with the backlash from internet users. Ranbir remarked while the star couple was speaking with director Ayan Mukherji during a recent live session.

The couple was discussing their upcoming, highly anticipated movie Brahmastra at the time. Now, the session's clip is making a lot of noise, but not for the right reasons.

Users began questioning Ranbir's sense of humour after the video from a session on Thursday went viral and said the quip was "distasteful." On Instagram and Twitter, several individuals widely disseminated the video.