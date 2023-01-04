Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt had a sweet Twitter interaction on Wednesday. After Bhatt entered Shah Rukh's ‘Ask SRK’ session, the actors had a fun conversation. Shah Rukh Khan revealed on Twitter why Alia Bhatt addresses him as SR. In addition, the Pathaan actor received a response from Alia.

During the Q&A session on Twitter, a fan asked SRK, “Why Alia calls you just SR..? #AskSRK”.

Reacting to the same, Shah Rukh said, “Could mean sweet& romantic or maybe senior & respected or maybe just shah rukh”.

Could mean sweet& romantic or maybe senior & respected or maybe just shah rukh https://t.co/9o9kFYGcWJ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 4, 2023

On Twitter, Alia Bhatt responded to SRK's reply to the fan. The actress explained why she refers to Shah Rukh as 'SR' and what it means. 'SR' stands for 'sweet' and respected,' according to her.

Alia also informed Shah Rukh that she will begin referring to him as 'Pathaan' instead of 'SR' on January 25.

"More like sweet and respected," the Darlings actress wrote. But from 25th Jan I’m going to switch to calling you Pathaan. See, I'm so creative, na," she continued.

More like sweet and respected :)

But from 25th Jan I’m going to switch to calling you Pathaan 🔥❤



See I’m so creative na 🤩 https://t.co/6rAAkvwXZi — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) January 4, 2023

As Alia revealed what she will call Shah Rukh after the release of his next film, Pathaan, King Khan renamed her as well. SRK has stated that he will refer to Bhatt as 'Amma Bhatt Kapoor'.

SRK responded to Alia by writing, “Done lil one. And I am now going to call u lil Amma Bhatt Kapoor!”

Done lil one. And I am now going to call u lil Amma Bhatt Kapoor! https://t.co/QzKQ862BDN — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 4, 2023

Meanwhile, SRK and Alia collaborated on the movie Darlings recently. The film marked Bhatt’s debut as a producer.

The 'Darlings' actress astonished her fans in June by revealing her pregnancy with a sweet image from one of her ultrasound visits.