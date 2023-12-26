American rapper Kanye West, known for his outspoken views on Israel, has been embroiled in controversy as his name was spotted on a missile intended for Gaza.

Israeli MMA fighter Haim Gozali claimed responsibility for the act, which has stirred widespread criticism. Gozali, also known as 'Israeli Batman', had his social media post featuring the missile removed due to platform rule violations.

He has previously been involved in similar controversies, including inscribing the names of Muslim UFC fighters on a bomb. This recent action by Gozali has sparked renewed discussions around the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Gozali returned to action after a ban for controversial posts. West, despite not being vocal about the war, has been involved in controversies over antisemitic songs.