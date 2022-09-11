'Arrest Jubin Nautiyal' has been trending ever since a Facebook post was shared online which announced the 'Raataan Lambiyan' singer's US concert.

According to reports, a show which will be held on September 23 in Houston, Texas, is organised by one Jai Singh, who is alleged to have links to a banned Khalistani group and is an absconding criminal.

The singer found himself in the middle of a controversy after Jubin's gig was announced via a Facebook post, with onlookers calling for his arrest.

According to reports, Jai is accused of indulging in drug dealing, film piracy, and other offenses. It is further said that Jai has started providing logistical support to Khalistanis hailing from the Fermont gurudwara.



Outraged by the allegations of criminality involving the organiser of the show, the hashtags 'Arrest Jubin Nautiyal' has been used vehemently on social media.

Internet users fear that Jubin's connection to the show will affect the reputation of the country.

Check out some comments under the hashtag "Arrest Jubin Nautiyal" on social media.

This is completely a shame on jubin nautiyal. He need to arrest immediately #ArrestJubinNautiyal pic.twitter.com/sOl3wjNVnm — Sharath (@Sharathpalle94) September 9, 2022

Arrest Jubin Nautiyal for violating the notice of government and working with ISI person.#ArrestJubinNautiyal pic.twitter.com/QF86f2qMkd — 🦁 (@rajat1999indian) September 9, 2022