Renowned Bollywood actor-comedian Asrani on January 8 attended the award distribution ceremony of the Pushpak Kar Rally organized by Assam Motor Sports Club in the Tinsukia district.

Asrani lauded Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and termed a prime minister material.

There was a great deal of anticipation among the competitors and Tinsukia residents to attend the car rally award ceremony with the country's famed comedic actor Asrani.

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The award ceremony, which took place at the Chaliha Nagar Sports Ground in the Tinsukia district, drew a large crowd. Asrani remembered numerous phrases from the film Sholay, such as 'Main angrenzo ke zamane ka jailer hoon', which the crowd thoroughly loved.

Apart from that, he thanked the citizens of Tinsukia and the organizers of the Pushpak Kar Rally and stated that his career started in Tinsukia, and he is delighted to be back after so many years.

The Pushpak Kar Rally in Tinsukia had a total of 80 participants. All participants arrived at the Chaliha Nagar Sports Ground after travelling on the planned route throughout the day. This auto rally's prize-giving ceremony was held late in the evening.