After Paresh Rawal clarified the air of Akshay Kumar’s exit from Hera Pheri 3, fans took to social media to vent out their disappointment.

Paresh Rawal confirmed Akshay's departure from Hera Pheri 3 on his Twitter account on November 11. The Bell Bottom actor cited creative difference as the reason for his bold move. He became sad as he spoke about his unfortunate decision.

Many fans were disappointed when Vidya Balan and Akshay Kumar refused to reprise their roles in Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani stepped up and produced a smashing success at the box office. Now, the Gen Z star has replaced Akki in Hera Pheri 3, but KRK claims Housefull 5 is the third film to have such a change.

Akshay Kumar has clearly said that he is not a part of 'Hera Pheri 3'. Karthik Aryan will be seen in the film in his place. Khiladi Kumar's fans got furious as soon as they heard the news of their favorite star not being part of the iconic film.

People say ‘Akshay Kumar nahi to hera pheri 3 Nahi’. This boycott, which started even before the film started, can become a problem for the makers.