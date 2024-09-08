Deepika Padukone’s decision not to wear a mangalsutra during her recent visit to Siddhivinayak Temple with Ranveer Singh has sparked a heated debate on Twitter. The couple, who are expecting their first baby later this month, visited the temple seeking blessings, with Deepika in a beautiful emerald green saree and Ranveer in an off-white kurta pajama.

The absence of the mangalsutra, a traditional piece of jewelry worn by married women, led to a flurry of criticism on social media. One user posted, “Imagine making so much money and yet the inability to afford a mangalsutra; especially when visiting a temple. And #DeepikaPadukone is the brand ambassador for #tanishq Lol.” This comment ignited a widespread discussion.

Defenders of Deepika quickly responded, highlighting that wearing a mangalsutra is not a compulsory tradition in all Hindu cultures. One user commented, “Mangalsutra isn't even a compulsory thing in many Hindu cultures, forget it being necessary to wear in temples. And yeah where is your bindi mam? You need to understand the Gita first, before teaching others.” Another added, “Traditions are not a compulsion, you stupid woman. Neither is mangalsutra a requirement to enter a temple. If someone wants to follow or not follow tradition, it's upto them & their family. Stick to your own business instead of bashing a pregnant woman on the internet!!”

Further discussions on Twitter addressed broader issues related to gender and cultural expectations. A user pointed out, “Problem is no one questioning men if they wear something to show they are married but putting all pressure and unnecessary expectations from women to wear mangalsutra and saree just so patriarchal mentality can feel satisfied. Women have a choice! let us breathe.”

Deepika and Ranveer’s visit to Siddhivinayak Temple was a personal moment of seeking blessings, and the online debate reflects ongoing discussions about tradition and modernity in contemporary society.