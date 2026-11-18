Amid the roaring guitars, iconic rock anthems and thousands of fans singing along, Guns N’ Roses guitarist Richard Fortus found himself at the centre of an unexpectedly heartwarming moment during the band's historic Guwahati concert on November 17.

The reason? It was his birthday, and frontman Axl Rose made sure the occasion did not pass unnoticed.

After the band performed Civil War, Rose took a moment to announce that it was Fortus's birthday. What followed was a special birthday tribute, with Rose leading the crowd in singing “Happy Birthday” as thousands of fans joined in.

For Fortus, who is more accustomed to commanding attention with his guitar than being the centre of a birthday celebration, the unexpected spotlight appeared to leave him visibly bashful. The guitarist could be seen soaking in the moment as the Guwahati audience joined the celebration.

It was a rare, personal moment in an otherwise high-voltage rock spectacle, bringing out a more intimate side of the band in front of a massive audience.

Why was November 17 special for Richard Fortus?

Fortus was born on November 17, 1966, in St. Louis, Missouri, and has been associated with Guns N’ Roses since 2002. Based on this widely listed birth date, November 17, 2026 marked his 60th birthday.

However, there is an interesting discrepancy. During the Guwahati concert, Axl Rose reportedly announced it as Fortus's 59th birthday. The distinction has also appeared in PTI's account of the show, so the age should be independently confirmed before being stated definitively.

The guitarist behind the Guns N’ Roses sound

While Axl Rose and Slash often command the spotlight, Fortus has been an important part of the band's live performances for more than two decades.

Joining Guns N’ Roses in 2002, he became a key member of the touring line-up, contributing rhythm and lead guitar work alongside Slash. His stage presence, technical ability and versatility have helped shape the band's live sound.

Before joining Guns N’ Roses, Fortus was associated with several musical projects, including Love Spit Love and The Psychedelic Furs. His musical journey began at an early age, with training in violin and other instruments before he established himself as a guitarist.

The Guwahati concert, which marked Guns N’ Roses' first-ever performance in the Northeast, was already a landmark night for the region's rock fans. But amid the explosive performances and crowd singalongs, Fortus's birthday celebration offered something different — a spontaneous moment of warmth between the band and its audience.

For the thousands gathered at Khanapara, it was not just another song or guitar solo to remember. It was a chance to wish one of rock music's celebrated guitarists on his birthday — and perhaps the only time that night when the guitar hero looked a little shy.