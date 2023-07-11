Christopher Nolan, the acclaimed director is most recognized for his work on the Dark Knight trilogy. The famed director revealed details about his next biographical thriller, Oppenheimer, as well as the impact of Twilight actor Robert Pattinson. Despite not being in the cast, Nolan stated that Pattinson was instrumental in moulding the project.

Nolan comments on how conversations about Oppenheimer developed following their cooperation on Tenet in an interview with journalist Tara Hitchcock.

“Yeah, Rob, off the back of Tenet, where we refer to Oppenheimer, and I had wrote a thing about this incredible moment that Oppenheimer and the scientist of the Manhattan Project had where they could not completely eliminate the possibility that when they triggered that first gadget, that first atomic device, they might start the chain reaction that would destroy the world,” Nolan states.

Pattinson gave Nolan a collection of Oppenheimer's 1950s speeches, which provided remarkable insights on the ethical quandaries confronting individuals responsible for changing the course of history.

Despite his impact on Oppenheimer, Nolan confirms that Pattinson will not be in the picture because to his busy schedule and great demand in the business. The actor is due to reprise his role as Bruce Wayne in The Batman sequel and was recently cast in the serial killer comedy 'Average Height, Average Build'.

While Christopher Nolan praised Robert Pattinson's role in crafting Oppenheimer, the actor's unavailability prevented him from being cast in the picture. Oppenheimer, on the other hand, features an outstanding ensemble cast that includes renowned personalities such as Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, Casey Affleck, Rami Malek, and Kenneth Branagh, among others. The highly anticipated picture is set to hit theatres on July 21.