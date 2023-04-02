At the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center inauguration on Saturday, Gigi Hadid got a taste of Bollywood craziness. Fans, however, felt that she looked uncomfortable when actor Varun Dhawan spins her around the stage.

Gigi Hadid, a supermodel, was one of many notable celebrities who attended the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre inauguration on Friday and Saturday (April 2). Gigi went to a tiny performance that was held inside the venue for visitors on day 2. Varun Dhawan made sure to greet her in classic Bollywood style.

Varun called Gigi up while he was performing on stage wearing a shimmering silver vest and black trousers. As she ascended the short set of steps, he held her hand. He picks her up as soon as she lands next to him, spins her around, and helps her stand up while giving her a quick kiss on the face. Gigi looked flustered, trying to manage her Abu Jani, Sandeep Khosla saree mid-spin. Priyanka Chopra held her hands as they smiled and swiftly rushed off the platform.

Check the video here:

"Was the kiss necessary? Did this man just lift her up without her permission!? she's not your wife she's #gigihadid for christs sake! leave it on indian men to embarrass at a world stage! and was that a peck on cheeks!? gross yaar man gross wtf!! why is the indian films contingent so weird with the international stars coming to bombay every time! i was wondering how did they not do anything below the belt! and here we are! i mean yeahh you won't be hanging out with them ever again in life which is written all over your face !????but wtf is this treatment of doing all that you can in this scenario!!!! TOTAL EMBARRASSMENT FOR INDIA AT A WORLD STAGE! UNBELIEVABLE!", one fan wrote in Instagram.

"Its a harassment. @gigihadid would think twice before coming to here", another wrote in the comment section. “The way she ran she aint coming back to India anytime soon!”, another also wrote.