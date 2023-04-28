Priyanka Chopra says she was not too sure about Nick Jonas when they first started talking, and that she did not give him much credit until they went on their first date.

Priyanka is revealing some details about her personal life as she prepares to appear as agent Nadia Sinh in the international spy drama Citadel from the Russo Brothers.

The 40-year-old actress recently discussed her relationship with Nick Jonas during an interview with Today's Hoda Kotb for the Spring Cover Issue. She added that the pop artist is her biggest supporter and that he makes her feel comfortable. To learn more, keep reading!

Talking to Hoda Kotb, Priyanka Chopra recalled her initial thoughts about and hesitation to date her now-husband, Nick. "I didn't give it much of a chance because, I was like, ‘He's 25 years old, he's a rockstar. I want to get married, I want to settle down, I want to have a baby.' I was 35 at the time," the Love Again actress explained. "I wanted stability, and I didn't give Nick enough credit until I went out with him on our first date. We spent the whole evening together, and I realized my husband is just like an old soul. He's stability in human form."

Priyanka Chopra continues to praise Nick Jonas' even after being with him for five years. "He's the most secure man I've ever been with, Priyanka remarked, referring to him as her biggest supporter. When I win, he becomes incredibly ecstatic. At the end of the evening, he removes my extensions. When I leave the stage, he changes my dress, and he checks that it looks good when I'm on the carpet. Early in the morning, he gives me coffee".

Adding to the Jonas Brothers artist’s list of good qualities that she admires, Priyanka called Nick ‘even-tempered’ and stated that he could handle anything thrown at him, without losing the ability to be vulnerable. “I feel safe with my husband. I wish that for everyone,” Chopra concluded.

Adding to the Jonas Brothers artist’s list of good qualities that she admires, Priyanka called Nick ‘even-tempered’ and stated that he could handle anything thrown at him, without losing the ability to be vulnerable. “I feel safe with my husband. I wish that for everyone,” Chopra concluded.