Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first child, daughter Raha, in November last year. Since then, Alia and Ranbir have been ecstatic and make every effort to spend as much time as possible with their kid. Raha is Ranbir and Alia's first priority, and they both frequently remark in interviews how they want to strike a healthy work-life balance.

Avinash Gowariker, a well-known celebrity photographer, recently uploaded a photo to Instagram showing a behind-the-scenes shot of Ranbir from the shoot. Ranbir wanted to hurriedly return home to be with Raha, according to Avinash, therefore he was unable to have the 'post packup shoot' with Ranbir this time.

No #PostPackUpShot with #RanbirKapoor this time… Because he immediately wanted to rush home to baby Raha. So sharing a BTS of him looking as sharp as always!!", wrote Avinash in an Instagram post.

Next up for Ranbir Kapoor is Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, which also stars Bobby Deol, Triptii Dimri, Rashmika Mandanna, and Anil Kapoor. On December 1, 2023, Animal will be made available in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.