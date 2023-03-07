Ranbir Kapoor has been spilling details about his and Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha while promoting his upcoming movie, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. And this time Ranbir discussed his angel and said that he prefers that she grow up with his personality rather than Alia's since he cannot manage to have "two Alias in the home."

In November 2022, the couple was blessed with a baby girl. Since that time, they have been successful in shielding their daughter from the media.

The Barfi actor was asked about his daughter's appearance during an interview with GoodTimes. Even more specifically, he was asked what kind of adult he wanted her to be. Raha will be "better looking" if she resembles her mother Alia, according to Ranbir. He continued by saying that Raha should have his personality. He remarked that managing another girl like Alia would be a "daunting challenge". Alia has a "really loud personality," he continued, and she talks a lot. He also described her as "quite lively".

Ranbir added, "Now I think two girls like this at home would be quite a daunting task for me. So, I hope Raha is quiet like me so that we both can handle Alia."

Alia recently flew to Kashmir to film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh. Ranbir was also preoccupied with advertising so she brought Raha along with her as well. Ranbir and Raha were photographed together at the airport on the night of March 6. To avoid being photographed, Raha's adoring father was spotted covering her face. The media managed to capture a genuinely wonderful moment. The adorable relationship between Ranbir and Raha had the crowds in awe.