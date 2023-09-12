Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to make her OTT debut with Jaane Jaan. In the spotlight of social media, the actress spoke about movies, growing up in a film family, and raising two children with Saif Ali Khan while wearing an orange silk gown. She also talked on how the pap culture of today, which has infiltrated the lives of celebrities, was "different and organic" when she was a youngster.

In contrast to today, Kareena said, people used to wait until they were a little older to find out about their famous parents. She said that she would go on movie shoots with her parents. Calling it a ‘special treat’, Kareena mentioned watching her father Randhir Kapoor shooting with Amitabh Bachchan. “Today… it’s like everything’s out there. You know, in those days, it was not about the paps or how you looked or where you went or what you did or, you know, like which restaurant you ate at. And it was never… it was always about… it was more humane in some way”.

She stated that she frequently found herself on set because both of her parents and eventually her sister Karisma Kapoor were actors. The actor claimed that she would watch them perform and imagine them as actors. "She (Karisma) would be filming alongside Salman and Aamir or Shah Rukh. So, from a distance, it seemed just like a young girl's fantasy.

Given that it was so natural, Kareena Kapoor Khan said there was a deeper connection. It's more about posing and being aware of where you go and who you talk to now, she continued, but she still recalls her talks with Akshay Kumar or Aamir Khan.