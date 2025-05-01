Instagram accounts of prominent Pakistani celebrities, including actors Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir, and Ali Zafar, are no longer visible to users in India. The platform now displays a message stating, "Account not available in India. This is because we complied with a legal request to restrict this content."

The move comes days after the Indian government blocked 16 Pakistani YouTube channels for allegedly spreading misinformation and content deemed provocative and communally sensitive. The action was taken in response to the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, which claimed the lives of 26 tourists.

"On the recommendations of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India has banned some Pakistani YouTube channels for disseminating provocative and communally sensitive content, false and misleading narratives and misinformation against India, its Army and security agencies in the backdrop of the tragic Pahalgam terror incident in Jammu and Kashmir," a government source said.

The crackdown reflects a broader tightening of digital content originating from Pakistan amid rising tensions following the Pahalgam incident. No official statement has been issued regarding Instagram’s action, but sources in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting indicated that similar guidelines had been communicated to multiple social media platforms.

The restrictions also come as cultural ties between the two countries remain frozen. Pakistani actors have not appeared in Indian films since 2016, after the Uri terror attack led to an unofficial industry-wide boycott. Earlier this month, Fawad Khan’s comeback film Abir Gulaal, co-starring Vaani Kapoor, was not released in India despite speculation. A senior official confirmed, “The film will not be released in India.”

The latest digital restrictions mark another escalation in India’s response to what it considers Pakistan’s continued support for cross-border terrorism. The government is expected to continue monitoring online platforms for content that may pose risks to national security or public harmony.