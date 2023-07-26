Kriti Sanon made her acting debut opposite Mahesh Babu in the Telugu movie 1: "Nenokkadine," and she has now worked in the Indian film business for almost ten years. The actress has starred in a number of critically praised films, including "Bareilly Ki Barfi," "Luka Chuppi," "Mimi," and "Bhediya." In Kriti's new film, "Ganapath," she will co-star with Tiger Shroff, who she worked with on her first Hindi movie, "Heropanti".

The 'Adipurush' actress on July 26 give a sneak peek to her birthday celebration and plans. Taking to Twitter she said, "I’m gonna be sharing my birthday with someone special! I've kept this secret from you guys for too long! It's been a year and I can't wait for you all to see what I've been working on. Any Guesses".

I’m gonna be sharing my birthday with someone special! 🥹

I've kept this secret from you guys for too long! It's been a year and I can't wait for you all to see what I've been working on.

Any Guesses??#StayTuned pic.twitter.com/MbPzA15hve — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) July 26, 2023

Recently Kriti Sanon’s all-girl trip to Las Vegas is all about relaxing and recuperating. The actress went on an all-girls trip with her sister Nupur Sanon and her stylist Sukriti Grover and the pictures are all things fun. From airport photos to picture-perfect selfies, the album has it all.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kriti shared a bunch of fun-filled pictures and wrote, “Chaotic - Super Fun - Memorable. From missing flights to forgetting phones in cabs, to magic shows, pouts, butterflies, songs on streets and incredible nights.. Vegas- thank you for a memorable weekend! ”. The actress also shared fun videos in which the girls can be seen enjoying themselves at an amusement park on a sunny day in California. Kriti looked cute in a white tank top while her sister wore a blue printed dress. Their holiday video has gone viral on social media. On the work front, Kriti Sanon was last seen in the role of Sita in the mythological film ‘Adipurush’ opposite superstar Prabhas. She is all set to reunite with her first co-star Tiger Shroff in the action flick ‘Ganapath’, which is scheduled to release later this year. Kriti is also teaming up with actresses Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu in ‘The Crew,’ which will come out next year.