Will Smith is making his return to the music scene with a new album, 'Based on a True Story,' set for release soon. This marks his first studio album in two decades, following the 2005 release of 'Lost and Found.'

The actor and musician revealed the news on Instagram, sharing promotional images and a full tracklist. "Been working on this project for a minute and I'm itchin' to get it out to y'all," Smith wrote. The 14-track album includes previously released singles such as 'First Love,' 'Beautiful Scars,' 'TANTRUM,' 'Work of Art,' and 'You Can Make It.' Collaborations feature DJ Jazzy Jeff, Teyana Taylor, and Jac Ross.

A notable detail on the album cover hints that this may be part of a larger project, as it carries the subtitle 'Season 1: R.I.T.W.' Smith has yet to disclose the meaning of the abbreviation.

Smith first gained fame in the 1980s as part of the rap duo DJ Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince. Their 1988 album 'He's the DJ, I'm the Rapper' produced hits like 'Parents Just Don't Understand' and 'A Nightmare on My Street.' His transition into acting with 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' further propelled his career, but he continued releasing music.

His solo debut, 'Big Willie Style' (1997), was a massive success, featuring the No. 1 hit 'Gettin' Jiggy Wit It' and selling over 9 million copies in the U.S. His 1999 track 'Wild Wild West' also topped the charts.

Fans have long awaited new music from Smith, and his return signals a major comeback. With an album that could be the beginning of a larger project, anticipation is high for what the multi-talented star has in store.