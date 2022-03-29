Actor Will Smith has apologized to Comedian Chris Rock for slapping him during the Oscars ceremony.

Smith who was named best actor on the night marched onto stage during the glitzy Hollywood ceremony and hit Rock over a joke about wife Jada Pinkett Smith's hair.

"I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be," the "King Richard" star wrote on Instagram.

My behavior at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable," Smith said.

"Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally."

I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris.. I was wrong," Will added.

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After at first appearing to laugh at the joke, Smith walked onto the stage and smacked Rock with an open hand.

He then returned to his seat and shouted: "Keep my wife's name out of your f*****g mouth."

Smith tearfully apologized to his fellow nominees and the Academy -- but not Rock -- a few minutes later as he accepted his historic Oscar.

"Love will make you do crazy things," he said.

On Monday, he repeated that apology.

"I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world.

"I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us.

"I am a work in progress."