Winter and Kim Taehyung share an undeniable musical chemistry. The BTS member, known for his alter ego "Winter Bear," has consistently enchanted fans with winter-themed releases like "Winter Bear," "Christmas Tree," and "Snow Flower." His rich baritone voice, perfectly suited for jazzy winter tunes, has become synonymous with the season's warmth.

Now, V is set to expand his winter repertoire with two remarkable collaborations. The first announcement comes in the form of "Winter Ahead," a jazz-pop duet with celebrated vocalist Park Hyo Shin, scheduled for release on November 29, 2024.

The collaboration, born from their longstanding friendship, promises to showcase both artists' peaceful vocal colours through a composition by Jesse Harris - the mastermind behind Norah Jones' "Don't Know Why."

BIGHIT MUSIC revealed that "Winter Ahead" carries a message about finding happiness in companionship, encouraging listeners to wrap up their year with loved ones. The track emerges from V's personal initiative, having reached out to Park directly for this special collaboration.

But the winter magic doesn't stop there. December 6 marks the release of a groundbreaking collaboration that bridges generations - V's duet with jazz legend Bing Crosby on "White Christmas." The project holds special meaning for V, who grew up immersed in Crosby's music.

"I feel incredibly fortunate and honoured to sing alongside someone I consider an idol," V shared, reflecting on his experience recording with Crosby's vocals on the bestselling single of all time.

Mary Crosby, representing the Crosby family, praised the collaboration: "Their voices blend beautifully, capturing the holiday spirit in the best possible way."

The releases strengthen V's connection to jazz and winter-themed music, building upon his previous festive contributions, including his 2022 rendition of "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas." These new additions promise to add fresh warmth to the 2024 holiday season, continuing V's love affair with winter melodies.